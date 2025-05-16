On the eve of Crystal Palace’s third-ever FA Cup Final, a message from our manager, Oliver Glasner.
We are 90 minutes away from making history.
Every challenge, every moment this season has brought us to this point.
I want to thank you, our fans, for your belief, your passion, and your strength.
You have carried us, and now we need you one more time.
Together, with your support, we can achieve something that will live forever.
Let’s write our names into history, together.
Oliver Glasner
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Saturday, 17th May
- 16:30 BST
- FA Cup Final
- Wembley Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+