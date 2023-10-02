Though he was out for such a prolonged period of time, Bryon came back and performed exceptionally well for the U16s and earned a two-year scholarship. Unfortunately he suffered knee problems early on in his scholarship and missed another ten months.

After recovering once more, he played the last few months of the Under-18s campaign and managed to earn a professional contract. He was playing on and off, before the problems started to affect him again.

He had surgery on his right knee in early 2020 and then on his left knee in the summer of 2020. Following both of his surgeries, he managed to build back the strength in his knees to make it back out onto the pitch before the end of the year.

Whilst he was out, he took up coaching and earned a UEFA B License last season. Bryon is a coach of the U15s and helped them on their way to winning the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final.

"You have a lot of spare time when you're injured. So I started doing coaching about two or three years ago and I got my UEFA B License last year. I currently coach the U15s at the Academy.

“It’s a few nights a week and on the weekend as well. I’ve also started doing commentaries for the U18 and U21 games on Palace TV+ and also interviewing some of the players.

“Being out for that long, you need to think about other avenues, either if I need to do it early I can make a cross into the media world, or if I get back into playing I can still go into it afterwards. You need to have options and that’s where I see myself going after my career.”