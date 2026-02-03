Palace’s new No. 22 – who turns 26-years-old in just a few days’ time (6th February) – has more than a few fascinating stories to tell, from his early beginnings in Norway to his impressive goalscoring statistics across the continent, for club and for country.

But the old adage that a picture tells a thousand words equally applies to Strand Larsen, whose brilliant anecdotes were the ideal subject of a ‘Career in Pictures’ recap from the man himself.

It's essential viewing – a unique insight into the background of Palace’s club-record signing, in his words.

Watch the full Palace TV feature with Strand Larsen above, and recap some of his stories below!