Even by modern football’s standards, Jørgen Strand Larsen has enjoyed a varied career, drawing influences from across spells, while scoring goals, in Norway, Italy, Holland, Spain and England.
Palace’s new No. 22 – who turns 26-years-old in just a few days’ time (6th February) – has more than a few fascinating stories to tell, from his early beginnings in Norway to his impressive goalscoring statistics across the continent, for club and for country.
But the old adage that a picture tells a thousand words equally applies to Strand Larsen, whose brilliant anecdotes were the ideal subject of a ‘Career in Pictures’ recap from the man himself.
It's essential viewing – a unique insight into the background of Palace’s club-record signing, in his words.
Watch the full Palace TV feature with Strand Larsen above, and recap some of his stories below!
“This is from my boyhood club [Kvik Halden], with two of my still best friends.
"I never played for the first team, but obviously I was there until I was 15 and I’m still trying to help out the club as much as I can – I’ve still got some friends playing there, and every time I'm back in my city I always go and watch them, so it brings back some childhood memories.
“My Dad and my Mum both played football, and they both played at that club, so it's definitely an important club for me."
"Norway Under-17s. I remember this moment because I was quite fresh in the team. Obviously the first time I got called up to Under-16s was an unbelievable feeling, and ever since, I played for the national team and did all the grades from Under-16 to the first team.
“It's probably one of my biggest flexes that I can play for the national team, and I'm really proud of that and hope to do that for a long time.”
“You obviously know who that guy is! We used to partner a lot, and played 4-4-2, me and him up front, and I think it was very hard for the centre-backs to play against us!
"It's crazy how far we've come and that we’re both in this league. Obviously he's, for me, the best striker in the world.
“We're still good friends, we talk a lot every day, and he wants the best for me, so he's also really pleased that I've made a decision to come here."
“There were definitely many ups and downs. I feel like, looking back at it, it was something that I needed to do for my career.
“My Mum wasn't the happiest because I was 17 going to Milan on my own – a big city, a bit dangerous – but looking back at it I think I've learned so much because the first six months I didn't play that much but I won over the situation.
"I played, scored goals and came back with a smile on my face, having learned a lot and been training a little bit with the first team and stuff, so it's really nice to look back at it now and see how far I've come.”
“Arjen Robben [who captained me at Groningen] is an amazing player and a special man. He's really down to earth compared to what he’s achieved in his career.
"You would think that he's just above everyone else but he's a humble guy and he's a really nice guy. This is actually the first game of the season, I just signed two days before, so he took good care of me."
"Going into the top five leagues is something I always dreamt about and then going to Spain, going to Celta Vigo, a really special club, a really, really big club.
"It took some time to get started, I only scored four goals the first season, but then had a really good season the next year. To look back at it I learned Spanish, talking fluently and had a really, really good time.
"I feel like the winner in this picture, because we played against Al-Nassr in a friendly in the summer and I scored a hat-trick and he scored zero goals, so obviously it's nice to say that to everyone else!
"But jokes aside I just saw him outside the changing room and thought’ this is something I will regret if I don't ask for a picture’ so that was just amazing.
"He's got that character on the pitch that he really cares, it doesn't matter if it's in Real Madrid or Al-Nassr or whatever it is, he just really wants to win any game, and that's just the mentality and it was really, really cool to see.
"I'm grateful for this picture because it means that I've come so far to be so close to him, which is really cool."
"My dream since being a little kid, especially from Norway. The Premier League is really big in Norway. Coming to the Premier League was always the dream.
"I got off to a pretty good start. I had seven goals halfway through [my first season] and then I actually went two-and-a-half months without scoring, so then the feeling of coming back from that and scoring goals again and being so important, was a really nice feeling and it has also made me stronger because the Premier League can be quite tough.
"You need to be always at your best level, so it reminds you that you just always have to keep working and do the same things. I've got so many memories and care about so many people there, so I wish them all the best."
"I feel like I fit the shirt, the colours, and it's just amazing to be here. It gives me a smile on my face, and I just can't wait to get started.
"I've always been a happy boy, I'm best when I'm happy and smiley, and it's a good time to come with the derby coming up at the weekend [against Brighton & Hove Albion], so it would be a good way to start with a win there.
"I know the quality of the team, they've got a lot of quality in different areas in the team and hopefully they can help me score many goals and take Selhurst Park to the next level."