Oliver Glasner’s Eagles were written off by many pundits before travelling to Merseyside, as Jürgen Klopp’s side aimed to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table.

But the Eagles scored early through Eze and dominated large parts of the match, harrying and hassling Liverpool in possession throughout, prompting errors not often seen from a Klopp side, and surviving the second-half to earn a deserved three points.

Glasner’s side were duly recognised by the League Managers’ Association for their display, being awarded the Utilita Performance of the Week award.

And Eze’s strike itself would later be voted your 2023/24 Goal of the Season, arriving at the culmination of 21 slick passes, when Adam Wharton found Michael Olise, who slid Tyrick Mitchell in behind. The left wing-back picked his head up and found Eze, who slotted home from six yards.

It was the perfect team goal, famously prompting an inaudible “wow” from Klopp in the home dugout.

Watch the highlights of an extraordinary match again below!