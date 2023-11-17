Crystal Palace Women’s form in front of goal this season has not just been hot, but blistering, with 31 strikes in the Women’s Championship so far this season – 14 clear of the division’s next best scorers: their opponents at Selhurst Park on Sunday, Southampton.

Perhaps even more pleasingly for head coach Laura Kaminski has been the variety among them: of those 31 goals, no fewer than 10 have been from shots outside the box. Six have stemmed from set-pieces; six were headers. Just two have been penalties.

There have been 11 different scorers already in red and blue this season. 19 goals have come in home matches; a 9-1 win over Durham in September was Palace Women’s biggest-ever win. Two have won the Championship Goal of the Month award (September's by Annabel Blanchard, October's by Araya Dennis).

It all amounts to evidence that, with Southampton also in strong form, Sunday’s game at Selhurst Park may prove to be very entertaining indeed.

Want to see for yourself? We’ve whittled the 31 goals down to our top 10 – each more than worthy of their own accolades...

Araya Dennis v Birmingham City

3rd September, 2-1 (W) v Birmingham (A)

The third goal of Palace’s season was a sign of the quality of football to come: a wonderfully incisive passing move, finished calmly on her Eagles’ debut by teenager Araya Dennis, to seal a 2-1 win over Birmingham at St Andrew’s Stadium.