You will hear insight from Director of U21s Development Mark Bright, AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson, goalkeeping coach Ashely Bayes and, of course, Goodman himself on his move across South London.
The second of Palace TV’s three-part mini-series, Loan Life, is launching at 17:00 GMT today (Thursday, 27th February) – and it follows the young shot-stopper Owen Goodman on his loan move to AFC Wimbledon…
Follow the journey to training, analysis, all the way to the matchday itself and enjoy a look behind the curtain of exactly what goes on while a player is out on loan.
This is the second instalment of Loan Life, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s being the first.
The third, and by no means the final, instalment also features a goalkeeper - Palace fan Joe Whitworth... coming soon!