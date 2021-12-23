Coming of Age shows how coaches and former Palace players Paddy McCarthy and Darren Powell work both publicly and privately, including reflective interviews, and the mentality of Palace’s lauded young prospects.

It charts the journey from scrapping on a building site to a tense final-day wait as Palace battled with Fulham for the U18 Premier League South title, despite having reached the league just that season. And it shows Palace for the club supporters know: driven, determined and focused on talented south Londoners shaped by their environment.

The first episode of Coming of Age will be made available in the New Year to supporters with a Palace TV+ subscription, which you can easily purchase now from £2.99 with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual pass.

Palace TV+ also provides exclusive access to selected live Academy match broadcasts, 90-minute first-team replays, live press conferences and audio commentary and all five episodes of When Eagles Dare, the club’s hit Amazon Prime documentary.

Make sure you’re ready to enjoy Coming of Age and grab your Palace TV+ pass here! Already subscribed? You’ll be able to watch the documentary as soon as it’s live.