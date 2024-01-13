Speaking to Palace TV for the first time, the New Zealand international said: “I’m pretty excited. Obviously it’s a change from Spurs over to here, but I’m excited. The girls have been great so far and I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“For me it’s about getting more game time, coming back from the World Cup and just playing again. Obviously I came back from a long-term injury when I did [prior to the World Cup] and now it’s about getting minutes.

“About Palace, I’ve heard great things. The girls are great. They’ve had a good start to the season, so it’s coming in, bringing my experience and doing whatever I can to help the team this season.”

The move sees Percival reunited with her former assistant coach at Tottenham, Laura Kaminski – now head coach at Palace – and former teammate Anna Filbey.

Percival smiled: “It’s good! I haven’t seen Filbs for a few years, and the same with Laura – I worked with her at Spurs and I know how much she brings to a team, and her experience as well. To be working back with her, I’m excited, and looking forward to it.

“It’s been a good start to the season and now it’s just chipping away at every game, taking points in the games we can and really push for doing as well as we can this season, finishing hopefully on top.”

As for the prospect of debuting on Sunday, Percival smiled: “I’m looking forward to it.

“Coming in this week, I’ve got to switch on to how we play and how we build up, in and out of possession, but I’m looking forward to going into a game.”

Percival could be set to make her Crystal Palace debut against Blackburn Rovers in the Adobe FA Women’s Cup fourth-round this Sunday (14th January, 13:00 GMT kick-off), for which tickets remain available. The game will also be shown LIVE and FREE on Palace TV. Find out more here.