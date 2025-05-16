James Vickery: "This song is a classic.

“It's a song that I've sung many times. It’s a song that's always sung at a momentous occasion – weddings, things like that – and now to have it associated with the club that I adore and have loved my whole life, it's special.

“It feels like a full circle moment to be singing it at weddings before I was signed, before I was like a proper singer – and now I am a proper singer, to be singing it here is the best thing ever, genuinely.

“My Dad grew up on Elm Park Road, which is about five roads away from Selhurst Park. My Grandad, my Dad and I sat in the Whitehorse. I’ve had a Season Ticket since the age of eight til now, and it is the one thing I’ve loved the most amongst anything in the world.

“I love being a Palace fan, I love being part of the community, and it’s something which I’m so always so proud of.

“I'm confident. I think we are flying – pun intended – and I think with the players… if there's ever a chance for us to win it, it's now.

"Come on the boys!"