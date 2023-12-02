Among them, there were of course some real pearlers – and now, it’s time to choose your favourite from our top 10.

In the Premier League, Tyrick Mitchell's clincher away to Burnley – a flat-out dash in the dying seconds at Turf Moor for just his second-ever goal – and Michael Olise's stupendous solo goal at Luton Town – currently nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month – are both on the shortlist.

Palace Women – who played four matches, and scored three goals in each of them – supply three of our top ten: Shauna Guyatt (at Watford) and Lexi Potter (at home to Lewes) both scored first professional goals to remember, whilst Elise Hughes finished off a brilliant team move on a record-breaking day at Selhurst Park against Southampton.