It's now time to choose your Crystal Palace LOADED January Goal of the Month!
Watch six of the best from across our Men's, Women's and Academy sides, before voting directly in the poll below!
Comprising the six are a remarkable debut, match-winning free-kick from Hayley Ladd; a crisp finish from range for our Under-18s from Chuks Okoli; and a clever, improvised finish by Yéremy Pino.
There's also an emphatic Youth Cup finish by Benji Casey; a brilliantly worked team goal, finished off by Molly-Mae Sharpe; and some wonderful footwork inside the box by our Under-21s forward Zach Marsh.
Vote for your favourite above for the January LOADED Goal of the Month title, now!