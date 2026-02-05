Comprising the six are a remarkable debut, match-winning free-kick from Hayley Ladd; a crisp finish from range for our Under-18s from Chuks Okoli; and a clever, improvised finish by Yéremy Pino.

There's also an emphatic Youth Cup finish by Benji Casey; a brilliantly worked team goal, finished off by Molly-Mae Sharpe; and some wonderful footwork inside the box by our Under-21s forward Zach Marsh.

Vote for your favourite above for the January LOADED Goal of the Month title, now!