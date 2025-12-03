Now, it's time to watch eight of the best from across all four teams, before scrolling to the bottom of the page to vote for your favourite.
The penultimate month of 2025 didn't disappoint for Crystal Palace – with plenty of incredible goals as well across our Men's, Women's and Academy sides!
Yéremy Pino's first Premier League goal for Palace makes the shortlist, as does Tyrick Mitchell's first European goal against RC Strasbourg.
Congratulations as well to Makai Bernard-Ferguson who has two efforts up for the award, the under-18s star scoring two sublime finishes, one against Chelsea and the other against Southampton.
Efforts from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kirsty Howat, Abbie Larkin and Dylan Reid complete a competitive line-up.
Vote for your favourite below, now!