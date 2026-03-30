Watch eight of the best from across our four teams, then vote for your favourite above!

Opening up the shortlist are a pair of brilliantly-assisted – and well-taken – goals in our memorable 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur: both Jørgen Strand Larsen and Ismaïla Sarr (his second) make the list.

Raihaan Anderson's stunning finish in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, drawing the Eagles level late on at Villa Park in an eventual 3-2 win, also makes the list, as does Mylo Bernard's brilliant late goal at Reading, the second of his hat-trick which sealed a 4-2 victory.

Jemiah Umolu and Dean Benamar both showed outstanding control and clinical finishing for our Under-21s at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and away at Liverpool respectively.

And there are a pair of bullet headers, and the end of fine team moves, from Palace Women: Aimee Everett's 'captain's goal' to defeat Nottingham Forest is up there, as is Abbie Larkin's wonderful looping header to end the challenge of Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park.

Watch them all above, then get voting!