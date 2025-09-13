After completing their deadline-day moves from Getafe and Toulouse respectively, the pair took part in their first training sessions and hit the Copers Cope pitches for the first time.

With Oliver Glasner's squad preparing for Saturday’s clash against Sunderland, you can browse our gallery below for the best shots from the duo's first days as Palace players, and watch video highlights above.

As Glasner himself said ahead of the game: “We have 18 fit on-field players – and all the new signings will be in the squad tomorrow. There is a good chance that Yeremy [Pino] makes his starting debut for Crystal Palace tomorrow.

"He just needed to rest during the international break. The first week of the international break he didn't train. He had a small injury from his last game at Villarreal. But then he started preparing on Monday."