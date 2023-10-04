The 19-year-old, who signed for Palace this summer from Flamengo and will wear the No. 11 shirt this season, is widely considered one of Brazil's brightest prospects, and will be hoping to make a huge impact in south London this season.
New Crystal Palace signing Matheus França is continuing to step up his journey towards full fitness – and for the first time, you can watch the attacker in action in the latest episode of 'CCTV' below!
França trained with the rest of the squad at Copers Cope Road, as the Eagles look to build on last weekend's stunning victory at Manchester United with another strong performance against Nottingham Forest this weekend.
