Hodgson was joined on the grass by assistant Paddy McCarthy, first-team coach Ray Lewington and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, as his squad - without those away on international duty - put in the hard yards to begin preparing themselves for the crucial final stretch of the season ahead.

Following the ongoing international break, the Eagles face 10 important Premier League fixtures across the final two months of the season, starting with the visit of Leicester City to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 1st April.

You can watch the best of Hodgson's first session back as manager on Palace TV below.