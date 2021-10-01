Palace TV+ enables fans to access selected live Academy match broadcasts, every episode of the club’s documentary When Eagles Dare, 90-minute match highlights, live audio commentary of first-team matches and live pre-match press conferences.

A Monthly pass usually costs £3.99 and entitles supporters to receive all of the above, but between now and 23:59 GMT on Monday, 29th November, all Monthly passes will cover the following month at no cost.

How to enjoy a free month’s trial

It’s easy: simply click here and sign-up to a free Monthly pass option. You won’t be charged and will receive full access for the whole month.

Enjoy the month and want to continue watching Palace TV+ after? No problem – your Monthly pass will auto-renew at £3.99. Supporters who do not wish to retain their Monthly pass must cancel their subscription before the trial ends.

Please note, it is not possible to take advantage of the free month when signing up through the official app and using in-app purchase. Supporters must sign-up via cpfc.co.uk. Applicable links for a free trial will open in a web browser, not the official app. If you’re using the app and want to sign-up for a free trial now, please click the below button.