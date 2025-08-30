A serial winner with Villarreal and the Spanish national side, Pino has joined the Eagles on a five-year deal from Villarreal, and arrives in England with a wealth of trophy-winning experience already under his belt.

He was straight into the action at Copers Cope on Friday, meeting his new teammates and joining them out on the field ahead of our trip to Aston Villa.

You can see how quickly the 22-year-old acclimatised to his new surroundings in our Palace TV video above.

Then, check out his best first training photos in our gallery below!