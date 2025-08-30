Having gone straight into our matchday squad to face Aston Villa this weekend, exciting attacker Yeremy Pino wasted no time in getting down to work on the training pitch – and you can see the best moments from Day One for him below!
A serial winner with Villarreal and the Spanish national side, Pino has joined the Eagles on a five-year deal from Villarreal, and arrives in England with a wealth of trophy-winning experience already under his belt.
He was straight into the action at Copers Cope on Friday, meeting his new teammates and joining them out on the field ahead of our trip to Aston Villa.
You can see how quickly the 22-year-old acclimatised to his new surroundings in our Palace TV video above.
Then, check out his best first training photos in our gallery below!
Match Details
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Sunday, 31st August
- 19:00 BST
- Premier League
- Villa Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.