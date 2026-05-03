On the biggest challenge, Wharton added: “I think it's more mental. A lot of players at this level can definitely play two, three games a week physically, but mentally it's tough, especially when you get back in the early hours of the morning from a European game.

“You get back Friday morning and then you play on Sunday. If you've got an away game, you've got to travel on Saturday. I think it's more trying to get the right amount of sleep, because you can't sleep after a game with the adrenaline.

“You're getting back at 3am, 4am… Your body clock's a bit messed up. I think that part's difficult. It's trying to figure out the best way to recover in the short amount of time that you've got.

“We've not had a lot of preparation with the game in Europe, but it's part of football. We played Fiorentina in the Europa League a couple of weeks ago in the home leg and we won 3-0.

“We didn't create that many chances, not as many as we did against Liverpool, or not as big chances. But we scored three and against Liverpool we scored one. It's just part of football. One day you can be very clinical and the other just might not be going in for you.

“It's just about keeping on going. We know that we'll get the chances and hopefully when we get chances, we take them.”