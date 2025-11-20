With Jo Potter's side targeting promotion to the topflight, the second half of the WSL2 season is set to be thrilling!

Adding to the excitement, every Palace Women's home league game next year will feature a unique theme, with more details to be announced in the future.

From just £25, you can be there at every game to watch the drama unfold.

Here are all the games that you can get with your Half-Season Ticket:

25/01/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Durham (Kid's Day)

08/02/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Bristol City (Palace for Life Foundation Match)

15/02/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Nottingham Forest (Women's Empowerment Match)

29/03/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Athletic (Selhurst Park Match)

05/04/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Ipswich Town (Members Day)

03/05/26 - Crystal Palace Women v Portsmouth (Fan Appreciation Day)

We've already packed so much excitement into our matchdays this season! Take a look through the gallery below to see what you may have missed.