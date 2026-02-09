Captain Aimee Everett became the second-ever player in Crystal Palace Women's professional history to reach 100 appearances on Sunday, as she led the team to a 2-1 home victory over Bristol City.
It was a typically imperious performance in defence from Palace's skipper, with goals from Abbie Larkin and Ashleigh Weerden helping the Eagles to a crucial win in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Before the game, she was awarded a commemorative framed shirt and flowers, as the VBS Community Stadium came together to celebrate one of the finest players in Palace history.
There have been many high points during her time at the club, so let's take a look back at some of Everett's finest moments in South London..
The perfect start
Hailing from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, Everett came through the academies of Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool before joining Leicester City in 2019.
She made 18 appearances for Leicester, having won both the Women’s Championship and Continental Tyres League Cup with the Foxes.
Everett then joined Palace in July 2021 at the age of 19 alongside fellow centurion Molly-Mae Sharpe.
It was a great debut campaign for Everett in South London, as she won Palace's Player of the Season for 2021/22.
Leadership knows no age
After two productive seasons at the club, Everett was made captain at the age of just 22, ahead of the 2023/24 season.
She took over from veteran Annabel Johnson, who is now the Women's Transition Coach at the club.
Upon being handed the armband, Everett said: "It is a huge honour for me to take the Crystal Palace captaincy, especially at my age.
"I’m excited to get going, and hopefully it’s a role which will help me progress in my career."
It's fair to say her first season as captain was one to remember..
History-makers
Everett's first campaign as Palace captain saw the club reach new heights, as the team won the then-named Women's Championship, earning promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time.
She moved from midfield into defence, and featured in every single game as Palace won the league by one point.
Promotion was sealed in front of a bumper crowd at Selhurst Park, where a 0-0 draw against Sunderland was enough for the Eagles win the title.
Upon winning the trophy, Everett said: "Coming in three years ago to the club, I never imagined that this would happen.
"Even at the start of the season, to be able to do that, break records with this club… this club is very special and the fans are involved in that."
Soaring to new heights
Everett headed into the 2024/25 campaign as the second-youngest captain in the WSL, as the Eagles prepared for a debut season in the topflight.
Whilst Palace were eventually relegated, Everett wore the armband with pride as Palace took on the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.
A bad challenge in the game against Brighton had Everett on the sidelines for a few months, but she signed a new two-year contract in July 2025 - meaning that there is still more to come from Palace's number six.
Playing in front of these fans, playing here, it's very special—Aimee Everett
After the 2-1 win on Sunday, Everett reflected on game number 100, and what it meant to reach that milestone.
She said: "It's a huge achievement for me personally and what a club to do it at. Playing in front of these fans, playing here, it's very special.
"It's huge. Having the fans here, my friends, my family, I got a lot of gifts, a lot of signs made for me. You feel loved and it is a family club."