It was a typically imperious performance in defence from Palace's skipper, with goals from Abbie Larkin and Ashleigh Weerden helping the Eagles to a crucial win in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Before the game, she was awarded a commemorative framed shirt and flowers, as the VBS Community Stadium came together to celebrate one of the finest players in Palace history.

There have been many high points during her time at the club, so let's take a look back at some of Everett's finest moments in South London..