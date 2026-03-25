Both players took a walk through Beckenham Place Park to discuss everything from living in London to the progression of the Women's game.

Barrow-born Everett and Bradford-born Sharpe joined the club in the summer of 2021, having made South London their home for the last five years.

"When I think of South London, I think Palace comes to mind first because we've been here for so long and that's the reason we're here.

"As two Northerners living in London, I think it's nice to be included and fit in with everyone down here.

"There's always something going on in London, lots of live music, always nice places to eat, go grab a coffee, even spend time with friends on football in London.

"So I think it's just such a fun place to be and there's a lot of opportunity down here to succeed and go further in your career, not only in football, but what you want to do afterwards as well, which I know is really important to me and to Aimee," Sharpe said.