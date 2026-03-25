Ahead of Sunday's Selhurst Showdown against Charlton Athletic, Palace's Aimee Everett and Molly-Mae Sharpe talked about playing at Selhurst Park, Glad All Over, and the rivalry with the Addicks. Click the button below to watch the full video!
Both players took a walk through Beckenham Place Park to discuss everything from living in London to the progression of the Women's game.
Barrow-born Everett and Bradford-born Sharpe joined the club in the summer of 2021, having made South London their home for the last five years.
"When I think of South London, I think Palace comes to mind first because we've been here for so long and that's the reason we're here.
"As two Northerners living in London, I think it's nice to be included and fit in with everyone down here.
"There's always something going on in London, lots of live music, always nice places to eat, go grab a coffee, even spend time with friends on football in London.
"So I think it's just such a fun place to be and there's a lot of opportunity down here to succeed and go further in your career, not only in football, but what you want to do afterwards as well, which I know is really important to me and to Aimee," Sharpe said.
Everett spoke about the transformation she has seen at the club during her tenure.
She said: "I think for me, playing for Palace and being in this part of London, it means a lot. It was kind of the first club where I felt at home, with a family feel to it."
Sharpe said: "We've seen it progress into being full-time, being at the academy every day and being treated like a true professional, which is just growth in the game.
"I'm a little bit older than Aimee, but I do see us, the whole group of female footballers right now, as trailblazers, making the way for the young girls coming through.
"There was a guy back there that was just saying about the little girl that lives next door - playing football in the garden.
"It's so nice to hear about little girls and little lads playing and wanting to be professionals and we are the image of that."
Everyone loves an underdog, and it's nice to see us and the men and the club as a whole succeeding—Aimee Everett
They spoke about the success of the Men's team, and that one club feeling.
Everett said: "Obviously, the men had a lot of success. I think we've had a lot of success too.
"And it's nice, from what is known as probably a smaller club - everyone loves an underdog and it's nice to see us and the men and the club as a whole succeeding and hopefully we can do that again this year."
Just seven miles separate the two clubs on the map, and the pair spoke about the rivalry with the Addicks.
Everett said: "We've been here five years, so we've experienced a lot of the South London Derbies against Charlton."
Sharpe said: "They beat us at the start of the season, so I think we've got a point to prove and with them sitting top at the moment, that's where we want to be.
"So we need to take that three points from them and hopefully put on a good show at Selhurst for the fans. I know my family are coming down, it's a big occasion, which is always so nice."
They talked about the club anthem: Glad All Over, and how excited they are to hear that in SE25.
Everett said: "We walk out to it and my head is always bopping in the line-up!
"It's a huge song for the club and the feeling is great when you hear the fans sing it back to you. We sometimes put it on when we've won a game!"
Palace sealed the then-named Women's Championship title in the last second-tier game played at Selhurst Park.
Sharpe spoke about what it was like to lift the trophy in front of a record crowd in South London.
"Playing in the last game there when we won the league was such a pleasure, and something that will always stick in my mind forever," she said.
Everett said: "It's so important to get people down to watch the game, get the fans there, because being at Selhurst, more seats, more stadium to fill.
"Hopefully we can make new memories there with the players that haven't been there."
There is still time for you to be there for the Selhurst Showdown!
Kick off is at 14:00 on Sunday, 29th March - click below to get your tickets now.