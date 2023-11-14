“It felt really good, definitely,” Potter told Palace TV. “To come into the game as a substitute, make an impact and help the team out to get the win, was obviously very good. And then also to score my first professional goal… hopefully it’s the first of many!

“It’s obviously very special to score a good goal, but I suppose it also keeps you grounded. You need to keep grounded, motivated and pushing on to the next game – focus on that one, hopefully impact it as well.”

Potter was pleased she could help her team claim victory in testing circumstances in south London, adding: “It’s good to help the team out. To get the three points, that's the most important thing to kick on in the league.

“We want to do as well as we can this season, so to be able to come on and make a positive impact, that's all you can ask for – and I’ll just keep pushing on now.

“I think it [a win] is really important. It will give us a lot of confidence going into such a big game [against Southampton], especially at Selhurst. Now, our focus turns to Southampton.”