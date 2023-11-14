With Crystal Palace Women being held at the VBS Community Stadium, the 17-year-old midfielder entered proceedings shortly before the hour mark – and made quite the impact 12 minutes later with a stunning strike.
Potter’s moment of magic inspired Palace to go on and grab a third, eventually winning out 3-2 to move up to third, just a point off the top of the Women’s Championship table – and with a game in hand on the teams around them.
Ahead of the Eagles’ hosting fourth-placed Southampton at Selhurst Park on Sunday, Potter relished that goalscoring feeling for the very first time in her career.