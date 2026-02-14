Swaby joined Palace in January 2025 from AC Milan, and has been a core part of the defence ever since.

The Jamaica international suffered an injury late on against Arsenal in the Subway Women's League Cup in December, and missed several games as a result.

Last Sunday's victory marked her return to the field, when she replaced Hayley Nolan on the 73rd minute against Bristol City.

She reflected on her spell on the sidelines, and how happy she was to be on the grass again.

"Yeah, it was great to be back in the team on Sunday.

"It was a bit of a nagging and unfortunate injury that just kind of ended up being a longer recovery than I had originally anticipated.

"So yeah, I was really happy to be back out there with the team - just to even be a part of the matchday squad again, so to get a couple minutes as well was really exciting," Swaby said.