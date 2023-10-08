The Eagles are unbeaten after four Women’s Championship matches but head to Ewood Park to take on league leaders Blackburn Rovers, who have accumulated four points more than Palace, albeit having played a game more.

But Blanchard – who joined Palace in the summer of 2022 after earning both Blackburn’s Coaches’ and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards – feels her team have another gear to click into in the next chapter of their season.

“I think, to be honest, we've been relatively consistent,” Blanchard told cpfc.co.uk. “I think we still want more. We still can definitely give more.

“It’s a very steady ship. We just tend to have a week’s focus on the game, play the game and regardless of the result, that's forgotten about leading into the next week, and I think it's the right mentality to have.

“It’s a very long season. Anything can happen. I think the main thing that we need to do is be consistent in not only our results, but also our performances. I think, so far, we have been doing that, and everyone's on board with that.

“If you’d have told us that after the first four games, we were going to be unbeaten, I think we'd definitely have been happy with that. But I think also if we look back at some of our performances and some of our results, we can still build on them and can definitely do better, so we'll be looking to take that into this weekend and the games ahead as well.

“We've had a few weeks without a game, but we've still had the same focus. We've switched our focus to Blackburn, and that's what we've been working towards.“