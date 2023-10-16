After big wins against Durham and Blackburn Rovers in recent weekends, the Eagles once again hit the goal trail against London City Lionesses on Sunday afternoon, winning out 6-1.

That match featured a hat-trick for forward Blanchard, who achieved the feat back-to-back home league games in south London, and helped Palace record their 23rd goal in just their sixth match of the season.

When asked what she put her goal glut down to, Blanchard explained: “To be honest, self-belief.

“I have struggled the past few years with that a little bit, but I would say a big, big part of my form is that the girls around me and the staff around me have put a lot of belief in me to be able to go and do what I'm good at.

“Then, it's just staying level-headed, keeping my feet on the ground and just trying to produce every week.”

Blanchard also paid tribute to head coach Laura Kaminski: “I've known her for a few years, so she knows what I'm good at. But to be honest, she doesn't say too much to me individually. She doesn't put too much pressure on me – she just lets me go and do my thing.

“To be fair, I appreciate it being like that: we've got a good relationship and good trust between us. And I know that she'll tell me if there’s something I’m definitely not doing!

“She just instils that confidence into me – and I hope I'm repaying her at the moment!”