Blanchard's contributions have been crucial to the Eagles' recent rise up the table, making her a standout player across the league this past month.

Most notable was her sensational brace against Leicester City early in October, which saw Palace earn their very first victory in the top flight of women's football.

Her consistent performances caught the eye of Palace legend Ian Wright, who nominated her for an England call-up recently.

Voting is now open, click the button below to vote Blanchard for Player of the Month!