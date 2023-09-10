Played in high temperatures at the VBS Community Stadium, it was Palace who were on fire in front of goal as Laura Kaminski’s side continued their unbeaten start to the season with a resounding win which places them top of the Women’s Championship after three games.

And Blanchard – who scored twice prior to half-time before completing her treble early in the second-half, exiting the field to a standing ovation after 65 minutes – attributed Palace’s impressive start to the group’s unity.

The No. 10 beamed: “It’s really good. The girls really executed the gameplan today and worked really hard, especially in the heat. Overall, it was a great team performance.

“I think, to be honest, the togetherness of the team and how much we’ve been trusting each other was key to the win. With the gameplan the staff gave us today, it was on us to go out and execute it. By trusting each other and doing that, that’s why we’ve had such a good result today.

“It was an all-round display. We’ve scored goals, but we’ve also been solid at the back and solid in midfield.

“I just think, to be honest, it was a good performance from everybody – but we also know it’s only just another game, so we’ve got to rip it up and start again when we go to Sunderland next week.”