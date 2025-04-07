Nine Palace players are representing seven different countries in April, with key UEFA Women's Nations League games and important friendlies awaiting Palace's internationals.

Wales

Josie Green, Lily Woodham & Elise Hughes

Wales remain bottom of Group 4 in League A after a 2-1 loss at home to Denmark in Cardiff.

Ceri Holland managed to cancel out Signe Bruun's early goal, before Amalie Vangsgaard won it for Denmark in the second half.

Josie Green and Lily Woodham started for The Dragons, before Elise Hughes replaced Green in the 86th minute as Wales pushed for an equaliser.

A trip to Gothenburg awaits the Wales team, as they prepare to play group leaders Sweden on Tuesday.

Tue, 8th April (KO: 18:00 BST): Sweden v Wales (UEFA Women's Nations League)