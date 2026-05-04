She spoke at full-time about the record, and what it meant to break it.

Weerden said: “I'm really happy. I think I just want to provide for the team. I want to do the best I can.

“I knew that I could break a record today, so I was like, ‘just give me the ball and I'll try to assist you guys!’

“Then I scored two goals… I was like: ‘okay, nice. We need a win, but I want the assist!’ And to finally get that one as well, I was really happy.”

Weerden also bagged a brace against Portsmouth - moving her up to 17 goal contributions for the season.

She ends the campaign with the most goal contributions in the league, with Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite in second-place with 14.

It has been another incredible year for Palace's number 11, who was voted the Player's Player and Fan's Player of the Season at the end of last season.