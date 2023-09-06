The defender, in her third season at the club but making only her second appearance wearing the armband, took command at a corner to thump a header home with 11 minutes left on the clock at St Andrew’s.

Building on a promising opening-day display in the 1-1 draw with Reading, Everett’s goal set the Eagles on their way to victory, with debutant Araya Dennis also scoring inside 90 minutes before the hosts pulled one back in injury time.

“It was a really proud moment for me,” Everett said after the game. “I had all my family watching, and to score my first goal in front of them was absolutely amazing.

“I think the second-half it really opened up and it could have gone either way. They could have scored first but thank goodness we scored!

“She [Dennis] is such a young talent. For her to come on and play like that – I was blown away watching, so it’s brilliant for her too.”

Everett highlighted the unity within the Palace squad as a key factor in the victory – and expects to see that come to the fore once again when Palace play host to Durham at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday (10th September; turnstiles open 11:00 BST).