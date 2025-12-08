Molly-Mae Sharpe, Blanchard and Shanade Hopcroft all scored to give Palace a huge three points against second-place Birmingham.

Blanchard continued her fine November form into December, as she bagged her third goal of the season - a stunning free-kick on the 70th minute.

Talking through her goal, Blanchard said: "Well, I just said to AJ [Annabel Johnson] that I had missed a one-on-one with the keeper about five minutes before.

"So I thought: 'I probably should do something with this.' To be honest, we have a lot of people capable of taking free kicks, but they always say if anyone's feeling it in the moment - they should take it.

"I felt good, so I just wanted to take it."