With every point so important at this stage of the season, the Eagles needed to bounce back after defeat the previous week – and they did so in some style in front of a record attendance, with 5,566 roaring them on in SE25.

“Obviously it was an absolutely amazing number of fans that came out today,” Everett told Palace TV.

“We appreciate every single one of them that made the journey, and they definitely did help us in the game – we could hear them from minute one to minute 90.

“Obviously being at Selhurst is amazing. To get that win against Sheffield United and again today, it really does feel like a home, and we’re really getting used to playing here.”