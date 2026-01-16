Match Details

The Blues are the current Women's FA Cup holders, and have won the competition six times since it's inception in 1970.

Should Saturday's game end in a draw after 90 minutes, extra-time and then penalties will play out to decide a winner of the tie.

This is the third consecutive season in which Palace have been draw away to Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup, with the Eagles narrowly losing 1-0 at Kingsmeadow on both previous occasions.

Should Palace progress, the draw for the fifth-round will be made on Monday 19th January at 19:00, live on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, and streamed across TNT Sports and Channel 4 YouTube channels.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace Women