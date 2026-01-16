Crystal Palace Women take on Chelsea for a place in the Adobe Women's FA Cup fifth-round tomorrow, here is everything you need to know...
Match Details
The Blues are the current Women's FA Cup holders, and have won the competition six times since it's inception in 1970.
Should Saturday's game end in a draw after 90 minutes, extra-time and then penalties will play out to decide a winner of the tie.
This is the third consecutive season in which Palace have been draw away to Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup, with the Eagles narrowly losing 1-0 at Kingsmeadow on both previous occasions.
Should Palace progress, the draw for the fifth-round will be made on Monday 19th January at 19:00, live on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, and streamed across TNT Sports and Channel 4 YouTube channels.
Chelsea v Crystal Palace Women
- Saturday, 17th January
- 12:30 GMT
- Adobe Women's FA Cup
- Kingsmeadow
What will the match kits be?
Palace will be playing in our Eagle Gold kit, with gold shirt, shorts and socks.
Chelsea will be play in their home kit: a blue shirt, blue shorts with white socks.
Palace's goalkeeper will be in all green, whilst Chelsea's stopper will be in all black.
Who are the officials?
The referee for Saturday will be Stacey Fullicks.
Her assistants will be Daniel Sykes & Zeyad Ahmed, the fourth official will be Joanne Horwood.
Is the match on TV?
Saturday's fixture against Chelsea has not been selected for broadcast.
If you can't make it to the match, you can follow our live feed on X to keep up with all the action!
Alternatively, download the Official Crystal Palace App for live match notifications, Opta stats and commentary – ensuring you don’t miss a minute.
After the whistle
After the game, the App's Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the Manager and players for their thoughts on the game.
Stay tuned for the Player of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90 minutes, as well as match highlights.
Every other club channel will also fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle.
Our X, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.