The Eagles, who currently sit fifth in the Women’s Championship table, could mathematically still finish as high as second – with a repeat of last season’s club record fourth-place finish the target.
The first of their final three games falls this Sunday (16 April, 14:00 BST kick-off) against Birmingham City at Hayes Lane – Palace’s first home game since over 1,700 supporters roared them on to a win over Blackburn Rovers three weeks ago.
Another special occasion awaits attendees this Sunday with free entertainment, face paint, posters and more, as tickets remain available to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members, and Under-16s go free.
Haines told cpfc.co.uk: “The loyal Crystal Palace fans, who are in there week-in, week-out, drive us on, and it helps us give that extra bit when we can hear them every game.
“That so many came out last home game… it was just incredible to hear them singing from start to finish. It was like having a 12th player out there when we were playing, so any support is really valued by the team. We love having people back us at the game.”