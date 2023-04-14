While Palace can no longer mathematically achieve promotion, Haines wants to see her side continue to demonstrate their growth this season.

“We just want to try and get as many points in the table as possible, and implement what we’ve worked on from the first week of the season.

“We started a process with how we want to play, trying to get stronger at what we’re good at, and the process that we set out at the start of the season is just so important.

“Regardless of where we sit in the table, trying to improve our style of play and principles is just as important as fighting for the title.”

As for Birmingham – third in the table, and against whom the Eagles fell to a 3-1 defeat at St Andrew’s last month – Haines feels a tough examination is in order.

The Palace midfielder said: “They’re a very organised team, and their manager and coach set them up to be very disciplined. They have a good standard of play.

“It’s tough playing against a team with good management and good coaching, but we have quite a few levels above what we showcased against Birmingham last time, so it’ll be exciting to try and put into practice what we’ve been doing in training, and show what we can do.

“My focus is definitely on the game in hand, but they have Shivs [Siobhan Wilson], who I played with at Palace last season and am looking forward to seeing.

“Jo Potter is [Assistant Head] Coach there – I played in a team with her for a couple of seasons and she is just a role model for me. She was somebody that I looked up to, so it’s always nice to see one of your childhood heroes, while focusing on winning the game as well.”