Over 1,700 supporters were in attendance at Hayes Lane for Women’s Football Weekend last time out, roaring the Eagles on to a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The following weekend, Palace made the long journey north to Wearside to face Sunderland and, following another impressive display, emerged with all three points.

Now, with three games remaining of their season, Palace could still finish as high as third in the Women’s Championship table – with Birmingham City up next in south London.

The Eagles take on the Blues at Bromley’s Hayes Lane this Sunday, 16th April, with kick-off set for 14:00 BST.

To thank you for your support, Palace fans attending will enjoy another afternoon of live entertainment, a face painter, the chance to meet the mascots, a complimentary double-sided A3 poster – and more surprises in store!

And as always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Experience what is sure to be an amazing atmosphere at Hayes Lane, as tickets for the fixture remain available to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members; click here to purchase tickets.