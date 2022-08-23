Arthur joined Palace this summer from Aston Villa and bagged an assist on her debut in a 1-0 win over London City Lionesses.

She will link-up with Scotland as they compete against the Netherlands and Faroe Islands in September.

Both matches take place abroad, with the Netherlands game being a friendly on September 2nd and the Faroe Islands a World Cup qualifier on September 6th.

Arthur has 31 Scotland caps and two goals, having made her debut in 2015 after progressing through the Under-17s and Under-19s.

You can find out how she fares by following Palace Women on Twitter here!