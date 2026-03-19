There were giveaways, a wheel of fortune, and a Keepy-Uppy challenge where students could win free merchandise and tickets to Palace Women's upcoming clash against Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park.

City St George's emerged victorious in the tournament, winning 14 events to University of Greenwich's nine.

Tickets are still available for Palace's Selhurst Showdown against Charlton, and you can get your tickets by clicking below!