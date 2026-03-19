As part of the inaugural University of Greenwich v City St George's Varsity - Pete the Eagle and the team went down to the Avery Hill campus. Watch the video below to see how they got on!
There were giveaways, a wheel of fortune, and a Keepy-Uppy challenge where students could win free merchandise and tickets to Palace Women's upcoming clash against Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park.
City St George's emerged victorious in the tournament, winning 14 events to University of Greenwich's nine.
Tickets are still available for Palace's Selhurst Showdown against Charlton, and you can get your tickets by clicking below!