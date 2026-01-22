It is shaping up to be a decisive fixture in the race for promotion, with Charlton currently five points clear at the top of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 table.

Palace meanwhile have won four league games in a row, and sit just three points from second place.

Up to three teams can go up to the Women's Super League this season, so this South London clash will be crucial for both sides.

Palace Women will return to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024 with tickets now on general sale!

This fixture also offers a unique matchday experience, as supporters will be permitted to enjoy alcoholic beverages in their seats and watch the action unfold.

Match Details

Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Women

Sunday, 29th March

14:00 BST

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Selhurst Park

Supporters are reminded that all WSL2 fixtures are subject to change.