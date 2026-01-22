Crystal Palace Women will be taking on Charlton in a South London derby on Sunday, 29th March, and tickets are now on general sale!
It is shaping up to be a decisive fixture in the race for promotion, with Charlton currently five points clear at the top of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 table.
Palace meanwhile have won four league games in a row, and sit just three points from second place.
Up to three teams can go up to the Women's Super League this season, so this South London clash will be crucial for both sides.
Palace Women will return to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024 with tickets now on general sale!
This fixture also offers a unique matchday experience, as supporters will be permitted to enjoy alcoholic beverages in their seats and watch the action unfold.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Women
- Sunday, 29th March
- 14:00 BST
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Selhurst Park
Supporters are reminded that all WSL2 fixtures are subject to change.
Ticket Details
All tickets are Digital tickets, and will be emailed to the lead booker. These should then be downloaded into your ticket wallet via the Official Crystal Palace app or through the email you receive.
All supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated. We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.
Blocks D, E, F and G in the Main Stand will be on sale for Palace supporters for this fixture. Our dedicated singing section will be in Block 2 in the Whitehorse Lane stand.
Away fans will be situated in Block B.
A limited number of Directors Box seats will also be available for the match at Selhurst Park; please see below for further details.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000.
Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
Prices
General Admission seats:
- Adults: £12
- £11 with Restricted View
- Junior (Under-16s): £5
- £4 with Restricted View
Directors' Box
- Adult: £25
- Junior (Under-16s): £15
Directors Box seating
Experience Selhurst in style with a seat in the Directors Box!
With our Premium offering for this fixture, you can enjoy the surroundings of our Malcolm Allison Lounge prior to kick-off, before taking your place in the Directors Box to watch from the best seats in the house.
This ticket provides access to seating in the Directors Box with entry to the Malcolm Allison Lounge. Food in the Malcolm Allison Lounge will be available on matchday for an additional purchase.