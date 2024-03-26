Experienced New Zealand international Percival scored her first goal for the club, and teenager Potter kept the play ticking over impressively, in front of a club-record 5,566 supporters at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles remain just one point off the Championship summit with four matches left to go, and tickets are already on sale for Palace Women’s next home game: against Birmingham City on Sunday, 14th April (14:00 BST), at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton. Find out more here.

“I think it’s good to get more fans, and the crowd today, you could hear them the whole game,” Percival told Palace TV.

“Scoring a goal in front of them and hearing them go crazy… it’s a great feeling. It’s a thanks to all of them for coming and hopefully we can get them for the rest of the games.”

Potter added: “It’s really good when the fans come along as well, it really gives us that extra push.

“It’s amazing to play here on a really good surface, and that allows us to show what we can do.

“It was really special. The fans really helped us out at times in the game, and the support’s been great. Keep it up!”