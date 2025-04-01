After Chelsea's progression to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, this match is now set to take place at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday, 23rd April, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15 BST.

The game will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.

You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.

