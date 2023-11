With four goals in three league matches – and five in four overall in November – Wales international Hughes will be hoping to land Palace’s second Player of the Month award of the season, after Annabel Blanchard claimed September’s.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will be looking for a third consecutive Goal of the Month trophy, after Blanchard won September’s and Araya Dennis took October’s!

You can vote Hughes for Player of the Month HERE and either Guyatt or Potter for Goal of the Month HERE.