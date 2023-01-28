The Eagles will be hoping to reach the fifth round for the third time in the last four seasons with victory away at their fellow Women’s Championship outfit, after impressing with a 5-1 win over Watford in the third round.

The match – which kicks-off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday at Maiden Castle in Durham – is one which Davenport anticipates will prove a physical affair.

The manager told cpfc.co.uk: “We’re really looking forward to it. It gives us a bit of breathing space as, at the moment, we’ve been in a bit of a rut in terms of league form. It’s a little bit of a welcome break, but obviously, going to Durham, it’s a tough game.

“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re physical, and they’ve just come out of a rut in form themselves. It’s going to be a tough game, but the players have been working hard to put right recent wrongs, so hopefully we’ll go up there like we did previously in the league, and try to get a result.

“A game against Durham is always a physical game. We try to get the ball down and we try to play, but it is a tough game because they’re a physical, strong side who like to try and bully teams.

“They’ve done that many times before, but we went up in October [in the league] and we matched them, which I was really pleased with, and we came away with a 1-0 win.

“We didn’t play as much football as we’d have liked to, but those kinds of games are difficult – you either match your opposition, or you get beat. We managed to match them and we did won with a fantastic strike by Anna Filbey. I’m expecting much of the same kind of game on Sunday."