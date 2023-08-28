Palace had played well in their first Women’s Championship match of the season, but struggled to turn their possession into clear chances in the second-half, eventually falling behind in the final minute of regulation time to a Reading set-piece.

Yet back they fought.

Hughes surmised: “I think there’s a lot of emotion in the first game of the season. You go through a long, hard pre-season and then you’re all just excited to get the game going.

“Reading were probably thinking the exact same thing so the first half of the game you can see there was a bit of nerves, but we eventually settled and we did what we wanted to do.

“I think as a team we pride ourselves on keeping clean sheets. As a unit we didn’t do that but the least we could do was try and pull ourselves back into the game, and we did that.

“Obviously conceding late, late on, in the 90th minute, it shows a real togetherness that we were able to come back into the game.

“We want to win as many games as possible and keep as many clean sheets as possible. Obviously, as a forward, I want to score as many goals as possible. It’s a bit of a cliché but we want to go into every game thinking about those targets as an individual and as a team. Today, we did that.

“We went for it in the dying minutes of the game and we can prove we’ve got that in us. Next time, if we can get the three points as well, that’ll be much better.”

