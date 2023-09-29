The 27-year-old has joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from Leicester City, where she helped the Foxes to win promotion from the Women’s Championship to the Super League in 2020/21 and was subsequently named Players’ Player of the Season the following year.

“Back in the day, I started at Reading as an U10 and then went through the ranks there until U14s,” Lambourne explained. “I moved to Oxford, played for their senior team and then made the move to Leicester and signed a professional contract there.

“[It was] definitely [a good time there]. I went through being semi-professional with them, then I went professional in the Championship, then we got promoted and they’re now in the WSL.”

On her next steps at Palace, she explained: “I had a look round a few weeks ago and the facilities are fantastic. I had a few conversations with [Head of Women’s Football] Grace and [head coach] Laura and I couldn’t wait to get started really.

“With the direction of the club, where they want to go and their vision and views, I just wanted to be part of that.

“I always like visiting London so it’ll be good to get a feel of what it’s like to live here and move a little bit closer!”