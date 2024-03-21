Despite defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday, Palace Women sit second in an enthralling title race where just four points separate the top five teams.

The run-in continues for Palace when they host Watford at Selhurst Park on Sunday (24th March, 14:00 GMT) – and with a record number of tickets already sold, your backing will be more important than ever in SE25.

What's more, matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with family games and activities in SE25, as well as the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match!

Gibbons – who currently tops the Championship’s assists charts (with 8 in 14 appearances from left-back) – has spoken glowingly about the season so far.

"To still be up there at this point of the season is brilliant, but I'd say we've exceeded our own expectations,” she told Sky Sports.

"With the season we had last year [when Palace finished fifth], which was so up and down, when [head coach] Laura [Kaminski] came in, she wanted to steady the ship and build on what we did last year.

"It sounds very cliché, but it's true - we're just taking one game at a time. We're not looking too far ahead. In terms of our targets for this year, promotion was never one of them, so it’s a pleasant surprise.”