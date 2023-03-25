Well-known for providing a tremendous backing up and down the country, Palace Women's regular matchgoers can expect to be joined by a multitude of new faces at Sunday’s game, as Palace take on Blackburn Rovers Ladies during Women’s Football Weekend.

The match – which kicks off at 12:00 BST at Hayes Lane, Bromley – will be a proper family day out at the football, with free match programmes, entertainment and giveaways in store for those in attendance.

Tickets for the fixture, which takes place at Bromley FC's Hayes Lane, remain available to purchase from just £5 (when booked in advance of matchday) for Season Ticket holders and Members. And, as always at Palace Women's home games, Under-16s go free.

On the pitch, Gibbons believes the Eagles’ backing will make all the difference.

The defender smiled: “It’s amazing when we get a big crowd. The aim will be to break the record we’ve previously had at Bromley, and it’s looking like that’s quite likely to happen.

“It makes such a difference when you have the fans behind you. We have a fantastic group of loyal supporters who follow us up and down the country, and are always there, but to have even more voices amongst them, it creates such a good atmosphere.

“Especially at Bromley, it’s quite a nicely-sized stadium for us, so if we could get over 1,000 fans in there, it will really make a huge difference.”