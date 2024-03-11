The Eagles were the better team throughout but came up against a resolute Sheffield United side – that was, at least, until Molly Sharpe poached the winning goal 17 minutes from time.

With the game falling on Mother's Day, the match had began with not only the usual family-friendly feel of a Palace Women's game, but also with several players being accompanied by their mothers onto the field.

Then, when the action kicked off, an entertaining game ensued in front of another passionate Selhurst Park support.

And come full-time, thanks to Sharpe's goal and a strong performance across the entire team, the Palace players clambered into the crowd to celebrate with their adoring supporters.

Check out the best moments from a memorable day with a gallery from our photographer, Seb Frej, below!

