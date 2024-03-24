When the action did get underway, the Eagles were dominant, with Molly Sharpe and Ria Percival striking inside 11 minutes and Annabel Blanchard sealing victory in the second-half.

But the celebrations had long begun before then outside Selhurst Park, where a packed-out Fanzone bathed in the sunshine; guests including mascots Pete and Alice the Eagle kept everybody entertained; free programmes and posters were doled out; and family-friendly games and activities took centre stage, with face painting and colouring in particularly popular with the young crowd.

Once inside, 'fan cam' got the crowds waving, and t-shirt cannons jumping, as the atmosphere ratcheted up another notch.

The 3-0 win sees Palace remain just a point off top spot in the Championship with four games left to go – and you can already book for our next home fixture, at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, against Birmingham City, on Sunday 14th April (14:00 BST), right here.

Check out the best of the photos from a sensational Sunday at Selhurst below!