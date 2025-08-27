With our calendar for the 2025/25 season now confirmed, let’s take a closer look at the BWSL2, as well as who Palace will be up against this season.
BWSL2: What's different?
The 2025/26 season marks the first year that the second division of women’s football will be called the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2) since the league's rebrand at the end of the 2024/25 season.
This isn't the first time the second tier has held this name. It was previously known as the WSL 2 from 2014 until the 2018/19 season, when it was rebranded as the FA Women's Championship.
Considerable changes have been made to the format of this year’s competition.
At the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, the first and second-placed clubs from the BWSL2 will be automatically promoted to the top tier.
The team finishing 12th in the Barclays Women's Super League will then face the third-placed BWSL2 side in a promotion/relegation playoff to determine the final place in the 2026/27 top-flight.
This means that three teams can potentially be promoted to the top-flight this season, whereas only one team could go up in previous seasons.
Palace will play each of the 11 other teams twice, with one home game and one away game against each opponent.
You can be there for all of those 11 home games, with Season Tickets on-sale here!
Let’s take a closer look at our league opponents this season, and when they will be coming to face South London.
Birmingham City
The Blues are one of the founding members of the FA Women’s Super League in 2011, finishing second in the league in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons, narrowly missing out on the title to Arsenal.
There is silverware in the St Andrew’s trophy cabinet as well, with the team winning the FA Women’s Cup in 2012.
With recent significant investment into both the men’s and women’s team, Birmingham City will certainly be a team to keep an eye on this season.
Founded: 1968 (57 years ago)
Nickname: The Blues
Stadium: St Andrews (Capacity: 29,409)
Manager: Amy Merricks
Player to Watch: Simone Magill – The Northern Ireland international was Birmingham’s top goalscorer last season and featured prominently for her country during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 7th December 2025, KO: 14:00 - Palace v Birmingham tickets are available here!
Bristol City
Bristol City famously reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in the 2014-15 season, a significant achievement for any English club.
They also have a knack for bouncing back. They've won promotion to the WSL twice in recent history, first in 2016 and most recently by winning the Barclays Women's Championship title in the 2022/2023 season.
In the 2023-24 season, their average home league attendance of 6,974 was among the highest in the WSL, surpassed only by Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.
Founded: 1998 (27 years ago)
Nickname: The Robins
Stadium: Ashton Gate (Capacity: 26,462)
Manager: Charlotte Healy
Player to Watch: Lexi Lloyd-Smith – The England U23’s forward is certainly one to watch. Smith bagged ten goals in 19 league appearances for the Robins last year.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 8th February 2026, KO: 14:00
Charlton Athletic
Our South London neighbours Charlton Athletic Women have a proud history, notably winning the FA Women's Cup in the 2004-05 season.
This triumph was part of a highly successful period for the club between 2003 and 2007, during which they also won two Women's League Cups and reached several other cup finals.
The club has an interesting lineage, having been founded in 1991 as Bromley Borough before becoming Croydon W.F.C. in 1994, before then officially becoming Charlton Athletic W.F.C. in 2000.
Founded: 1991 (34 years ago)
Nickname: The Addicks
Stadium: The Valley (Capacity: 27,111)
Manager: Karen Hills
Player to Watch: Carla Humphrey – The former Arsenal and Liverpool player has been a key part of Charlton’s midfield since she signed in 2023.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 29th March, 2026, KO: 14:00
Durham
Durham Women's FC holds a unique status in English professional women's football, as they are one of only a handful of clubs in the top two tiers that is not affiliated with a professional men's team.
Since their formation in 2014, Durham have been an ever-present force in the second tier of English women's football, achieving their highest league finish of second place in the 2020-21 season.
Durham Women's FC benefits from a unique partnership with Durham University, granting them access to state-of-the-art training and playing facilities at Maiden Castle.
Founded: 2014 (11 years ago)
Nickname: The Wildcats
Stadium: Maiden Castle (2,400 Capacity)
Manager: Adam Furness
Player to Watch: Mollie Lambert - Lambert is a cultured central midfielder who has made over 70 league appearances for Durham. Watch out for her energy, tenacity, and hard work in the engine room.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 25th January, 2026, KO: 12:00
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town WFC are new to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 for the 2025/26 season, having earned promotion as champions of the FAWNL South Division in the 2024/25 campaign.
The club made a significant step in their development by turning professional in June 2021, with Sophie Peskett signing their first professional women's contract.
Music superstar and lifelong fan Ed Sheeran also has a notable connection to the club, as he holds a 1.4% stake in Ipswich Town.
Founded: First competed in 1991 (34 years ago)
Nickname: The Tractor Girls
Stadium: Colchester Community Stadium (10,105 Capacity)
Manager: Joe Sheehan
Player to Watch: Rianna Dean - Dean is a dynamic forward who joined Ipswich this summer, bringing a wealth of experience from top-tier clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 5th April, 2026, KO: 14:00
Nottingham Forest
The 2025/26 season will mark the first season that Nottingham Forest Women will operate as a fully professional football club.
As part of their professional transition, Nottingham Forest Women will play all 11 of their league home games at the City Ground, the same stadium as the men's team.
In the 2022/23 season, Forest Women achieved their most successful season to date, winning both the FA Women's National League Cup and the FA WNL Northern Premier Division title.
Founded: 1990 (35 years ago)
Nickname: The Garibaldis, The Tricky Trees
Stadium: City Ground (30,455 Capacity)
Manager: Carly Davies
Player to Watch: Melissa Johnson - The veteran striker bagged 21 goals in 22 league appearances last year, and at 33 years old, she shows no signs of slowing down.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 15th March, 2026, KO: 14:00
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Women have a storied history dating back to 1914, though the modern club was officially formed in 1987.
Gemma Hillier is a legendary figure for Portsmouth Women, holding the club's all-time record for both goals and appearances and in 2018, she became the first Portsmouth Women player to be inducted into Portsmouth FC's Hall of Fame.
Last year, Portsmouth Women took on fully professional Newcastle in the Semi-Final of the League Cup at St James Park, in front a bumper crowd of 22,307.
Founded: 1987 (38 years ago)
Nickname: Pompey
Stadium: Westleigh Park (5,300 Capacity)
Manager: Jay Sadler
Player to Watch: Megan Hornby - Hornby has proved to be an effective forward for Pompey, known for her goalscoring ability and creativity, scoring four and assisting five in all competitions last season.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 3rd May, 2026, KO: TBD
Sheffield United
Since July 2022, Sheffield United Women have played all their league and cup matches at Bramall Lane, the home stadium of the men's team.
In the 2005-06 season, striker Jodie Michalska made an incredible contribution by scoring 75 goals, which was instrumental in helping the team earn promotion to the Midland Combination Women's Football League.
Palace faced the Blades last season, beating them 6-1 in the Fourth Round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
Founded: 2002 (23 years ago)
Nickname: The Blades
Stadium: Bramall Lane (32,050 Capacity)
Manager: Ash Thompson
Player to Watch: Sian Rogers - The former Aston Villa and Charlton goalkeeper is a formidable presence in goal, being named the club's Player of the Year for the 2024/25 season, as well as earning a nomination for Save of the Season from the league itself.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 9th November, 2025, KO: 14:00 - Palace v Sheffield United tickets are available here!
Southampton
The original Southampton Women's F.C. was founded in 1970 and was incredibly successful, winning eight of the first 11 Women's FA Cup Finals between 1970 and 1981, making them one of the most decorated teams in the competition's early history.
The current Southampton FC Women's earned promotion to the WSL2 in 2022, and have remained in the league ever since.
Palace manager Jo Potter's assistant coach Remi Allen, was the head coach at Southampton from July 2024 to February 2025.
Founded: 2017 (Eight years ago)
Nickname: The Saints
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (32,384 Capacity)
Manager: Simon Parker
Player to Watch: Ellie Brazil - The versatile forward signed for the Saints this summer, after she had a good season with Charlton Athletic last season, scoring eight goals in 17 appearances and being named the club's Player of the Year.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 14th September, 2025, KO: 14:00 - Palace v Southampton tickets available here!
Sunderland
Sunderland Women have a rich history of developing top English talent, with numerous Lionesses legends like Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, and Jordan Nobbs having come through their ranks.
The Black Cats won the inaugural FA Women's Super League 2 title, earning them promotion to the top-flight where they competed for four successive seasons.
They helped smash the Women's Championship attendance record last season, with their clash away at Newcastle drawing 38,502 fans. Their home game against the Magpies that season also had an attendance of 15,387, indicating the huge appeal of women's football in the North East.
Founded: 1989 (36 years ago)
Nickname: The Black Cats
Stadium: Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground (2,500 Capacity)
Manager: Melanie Reay
Player to Watch: Eleanor Dale - The young forward bagged seven goals in 11 league games for the Black Cats last season, as well as scoring four goals in a 7–1 win over National League side Exeter City in the 2024–25 FA Cup fourth round.
When is our home game? - Sunday, 12th October, 2025, KO: 12:00 - Palace v Sunderland tickets available here!