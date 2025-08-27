BWSL2: What's different?

The 2025/26 season marks the first year that the second division of women’s football will be called the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2) since the league's rebrand at the end of the 2024/25 season.

This isn't the first time the second tier has held this name. It was previously known as the WSL 2 from 2014 until the 2018/19 season, when it was rebranded as the FA Women's Championship.

Considerable changes have been made to the format of this year’s competition.

At the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, the first and second-placed clubs from the BWSL2 will be automatically promoted to the top tier.

The team finishing 12th in the Barclays Women's Super League will then face the third-placed BWSL2 side in a promotion/relegation playoff to determine the final place in the 2026/27 top-flight.

This means that three teams can potentially be promoted to the top-flight this season, whereas only one team could go up in previous seasons.

Palace will play each of the 11 other teams twice, with one home game and one away game against each opponent.

Let’s take a closer look at our league opponents this season, and when they will be coming to face South London.